Biker seriously injured in A5 lorry crash

The incident happened at the junction of the A5 and Lodge Lane in Cannock. Photo: Google

The collision happened at the junction of the A5 and Lodge Lane in Cannock at around 7.20am on Friday.

The biker, a 46-year-old man from Tamworth, was treated at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

He suffered a serious leg injury but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, a spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to the scene at 7.25am with firefighters called at 7.45am.

Crews from Cannock and Bloxwich attended the scene and made it safe before leaving 15 minutes later.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "Crews arrived to discover one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist.

