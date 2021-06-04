Biker seriously injured in A5 lorry crash

A motorcyclist has been left seriously injured after a crash involving a lorry in Cannock.

The incident happened at the junction of the A5 and Lodge Lane in Cannock. Photo: Google
The collision happened at the junction of the A5 and Lodge Lane in Cannock at around 7.20am on Friday.

The biker, a 46-year-old man from Tamworth, was treated at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

He suffered a serious leg injury but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, a spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to the scene at 7.25am with firefighters called at 7.45am.

Crews from Cannock and Bloxwich attended the scene and made it safe before leaving 15 minutes later.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "Crews arrived to discover one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist.

"He had a suffered a serious injury in the collision, not believed to be life-threatening. Following treatment at the scene, the man was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, by land ambulance.

"The lorry driver, a man, was uninjured in the incident."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

