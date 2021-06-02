Former Cannock pub could become nursery

The old Stumble Inn in Bridgtown, Cannock

The Stumble Inn off Walsall Road in Bridgtown, Cannock, has been vacant for almost two years.

Plans have been put forward to give the early Victorian building a new lease of life, with a children’s nursery on the ground floor and a base for Bridgtown History Society on the first floor, as well as two residential apartments.

Applicant Sarah Pritchard told Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee the empty premises had been broken into on four separate occasions and syringes had been found.

“Although it is sad to see the loss of a pub the owner has tried to sell it as a going concern for some years”, she added. “It is a very difficult market locally to make money in.

“Residential people don’t have their cars on the car park during the day and workers at the nursery would be coming in during the day. The historic society would meet in the evenings, possibly fortnightly.

"We feel there is a great synergy between the uses of the car park at different times of the day.”

The change of use proposals have been recommended for approval by council planning officers.

But members of the planning committee agreed to defer their decision for a site visit and further information about parking arrangements to come forward.

Councillor Doug Smith said: “I think we should wait until we can have a good look at it. When it was a pub there wasn’t the businesses around it there are now.

“I’m not against it but to make a safe decision – we’re looking at up to 35 vulnerable little people going there – we need to make sure what’s there is absolutely suitable.”