Cannock woman, 20, runner up of Miss Midlands UK

Tenesha Perry-Johnson

Tenesha Perry-Johnson was the first runner up in the competition, which was the first beauty pageant she had entered.

The 20-year-old deputy store manager said: "I entered on a whim and didn’t for one second think I would get into the finals.

"Growing up I never saw anyone that looked like me in beauty pageants or anything beauty related.

Tenesha Perry-Johnson. Photo: Benjamin Kettle





"Even though in this day and age there is a lot more diversity and inclusion I wanted to prove to myself that I could do something like this.

"I ended up getting into the finals and first runner up in Miss Midlands UK.

"It was one of the best experiences of life and nothing like how pageants are portrayed, I have made some of the most supportive and loving friends I could ever ask for, as well as different opportunities due to exposure via social media and events – not to mention a beautiful crown!

Tenesha





"If any girls are thinking about entering do it. You will not regret it, everyone is beautiful in their own way, you are you and that is what makes you stand out so love yourselves."