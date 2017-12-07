Travis Jones: Man jailed after death of Cannock teen

Gregory Springthorpe, aged 22, from Cannock, pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday for causing the death of 18-year-old Travis Jones from Cannock on January 1.

He was also convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was given a one year prison sentence to be served concurrently and has been banned for driving for three and a half years.

Mr Springthorpe's grey Honda Civic collided with trees just after the humpback bridge, prior to the turn off for Mansty Lane on the B5012 Cannock Road.

PC Matt Lovatt from the Regional Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is clear example of the tragic consequences of driving dangerously.

"No sentence can ever undo the pain and suffering caused to the family and those involved.

"I can only hope that the conclusion of this case helps the family in coming to terms with what happened.”