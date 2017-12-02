Menu

Horses secured after being on the loose in Cannock

By Clare Butler | Cannock | News | Published:

Six horses were secured by police in Cannock after they were on the loose for around an hour.

Cannock Police said they received multiple calls about the horses this afternoon, after they were last seen in Heath Way at just after midday.

They tweeted shortly after 1pm to say that the horses had been secured and collected by their owner.

It read: "Update in relation to the horses in Cannock. We are pleased to say that the horses were located and secured in a cul-de-sac.

"The owner has now collected them.

"Thank you to the kind members of the public who have assisted officers with this. #controlroomupdate"

Clare Butler

By Clare Butler
