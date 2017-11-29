Menu

£1,300 worth of cannabis seized

By Alex Ross | Cannock | News | Published:

More than £1,000 worth of drugs were seized in two house raids by police.

Chief Inspector Sarah Wainwright

Officers discovered 15 plants at an address in Harley Close in Rugeley before a further six were found at a property in Heather Road in Cannock.

The raids were carried out on Sunday and resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old local man.

He has been released while investigations continue.

Staffordshire Police Chief Inspector Sarah Wainwright said: "I want to send out a hard message to offenders that we are serious about tackling crime.

"We have good support from the public who feed us information we actively act upon.

"We all know the links between drugs and antisocial behaviour."

The plants seized are thought to be worth £1,300.

