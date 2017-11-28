Cannock crash victim named as 33-year-old from Shifnal

The 33-year-old died in hospital following the collision on the A460 Lodge Lane, which involved four cars, a van and a heavy goods vehicle.

The crash happened around 6.50pm on November 22.

Mr Horbury was resuscitated by police and paramedics at the roadside, but later died after being rushed in a critical condition to Royal Stoke University Hospital

Police said his family is being supported by specially trained officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this very tragic and difficult time.

A spokesman said: "Officers from our Collision Investigation Unit are keen to hear from any witnesses or drivers with any dash cam footage of the incident.

"Anybody with information should call 101 giving incident number 738 of 22 November or email ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk

"Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers aton 0800 555111 or via its website crimestoppers-uk.org."

A man in his 60s, who was the driver of another car, suffered chest pain and was given treatment at the scene before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

Two other drivers, including the man behind the wheel of the lorry, were assessed and discharged at the scene.