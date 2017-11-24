Menu

BREAKING NEWS: Police respond to ‘incident’ at Oxford Circus Tube station

Advertising

Van rolls four times near Churchbridge roundabout in Cannock

By Carl Jackson | Cannock | News | Published:

A man has been taken to hospital after his van rolled over four times near a busy traffic island.

Eastern Way

The incident, which also saw the vehicle collide with a car, happened about 2.30pm on Eastern Way, in Cannock, near to the Renault garage and Churchbridge roundabout.

A man in his 30s was able to free himself from the van but was taken to County Hospital, Stafford, suffering back pain.

Two people in the car which was involved, escaped serious injury. The man in the vehicle was unharmed while a woman suffered back pain.

Both were discharged from the scene.

Two ambulances attended.

The incident has reportedly caused road closures and traffic congestion in the area.

Cannock Staffordshire Local Hubs News
Carl Jackson

By Carl Jackson
Reporter - @cjackson_star

Senior reporter for Staffordshire and Walsall.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News