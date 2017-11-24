Van rolls four times near Churchbridge roundabout in Cannock

The incident, which also saw the vehicle collide with a car, happened about 2.30pm on Eastern Way, in Cannock, near to the Renault garage and Churchbridge roundabout.

A man in his 30s was able to free himself from the van but was taken to County Hospital, Stafford, suffering back pain.

Two people in the car which was involved, escaped serious injury. The man in the vehicle was unharmed while a woman suffered back pain.

Both were discharged from the scene.

Two ambulances attended.

The incident has reportedly caused road closures and traffic congestion in the area.