Man dies after six-vehicle crash near Cannock

The 33-year-old was a driver in one of the cars involved in the collision on the A460 Lodge Lane.

He was resuscitated by police and paramedics at the roadside, but later died after being rushed in a critical condition to Royal Stoke University Hospital

The accident, which involved a Ford Escort, Reanault HGV lorry, Renault Trafic van, Ford Fiesta, Mazda Sport and VW Passat happened at 6.50pm on Wednesday.

A man in his 60s, who was the driver of another car, suffered chest pain and was given treatment at the scene before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

Meanwhile two other drivers, including the man behind the wheel of the lorry, were assessed and discharged at the scene.

Police said the victim's family is being support by specially trained officers while the force has appealed for information, witnesses and anyone with any dashboard camera footage of the incident to come forward .

Three ambulances, a paramedic support officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a BASICS doctor from the Midlands Air Ambulance crew at Tatenhill attended.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "During the 999 call, the call assessor was told that police officers were performing CPR on a patient involved in the collision.

"When ambulance staff arrived at the incident they found police colleagues administering excellent CPR to the driver of one car, a man, who was in cardiac arrest.

"Ambulance staff and the doctors quickly took over resuscitation efforts and after administering advanced life support at the roadside the man was resuscitated.

"The team worked quickly to transfer the man to an ambulance so that he could be taken, on blue lights and sirens, to Royal Stoke University Hospital with a doctor on board.

"The hospital was pre-alerted to the arrival of the man who, at the time, was said to be in a critical condition.

"A second car driver, a man in his 60s, suffered chest pain in the collision.

"He was given treatment on scene before being taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

"The lorry and van driver, both men, were assessed on scene by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment and were discharged on scene."