Home Bargains store in Cannock forced to close after car ploughs into shop

The accidental incident occurred about 10am on Monday causing damage to stock, fixtures and fittings inside the unit at Wyrley Brook Park, off Vine Lane in Cannock.

No-one was injured in the incident including two people inside the car as well as staff and customers inside the store.

The shop was able to re-open later that night but repairs are still ongoing.

Home Bargains confirmed they were still assessing the cost of the damage.

Gary Carter, area manager at the chain, said: "We had to close the store and make sure it was safe to open structurally, so we were advised to shut it.

"We have still got repairs going on but we were able to open up yesterday night.

"The wall came through on to the shop floor hitting stock, fixtures and fittings.

"We haven't had chance to assess the full extent of the damage.

"As far as we are aware no-one was injured or struck.

"It was obviously a bit of a shock, one minute the staff were working then the next the wall started coming towards them."

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10am and one ambulance attended.

"Both occupants were out of the car on arrival. No-one was injured."

A spokesman from Staffordshire Police added: "We had a call at 10.26am. It looked like an Audi A1 has somehow managed to get itself into the wall of the shop.

"It was stuck there for a bit and it was closed off by a structural engineer.

"Insurance details were exchanged. No arrests were made as no crime took place. It was accidental."