England vs Scotland boxing clash resurrected in Cannock

The Premier Suite Lounge, above Bar Sport, will host the event on St. Andrews Day, Thursday, November 30, resurrecting a similar event which used to be a regular fixture on the boxing calendar a number of years ago.

It has been backed by Scottish pugilist Ken Buchanan, the former undisputed light heavyweight champion of the world, who some regard as the finest boxer to hail from these shores.

The event will pit fighters from the official England and Scotland boxing teams against each other in ten bouts.

Scottish pipers and national anthems from both countries will ring out on the night.

Scott Murray, owner of the Premier Suite, said: "This is massive for Cannock.

"It used to be held every year and now we are restarting it.

"We ideally want to make this a regular thing and we have already got plans to do an 'away' leg in Scotland next year.

"To have this big international tournament here is really big for Cannock.

"We are really establishing ourselves now as a prime venue in the UK for boxing."

The evening is a black tie dinner show with a five-course meal. Around 250 tickets are available.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Ken Buchanan MBE Foundation which is aiming to fund a statue of him in Edinburgh.

The 72-year-old nicknamed the Fighting Carpenter recently appeared at the Premier Suite in September during the Evening with Ray 'Boom, Boom' Mancini show.

Mr Murray added: "We are going to have a Ken Buchanan cup, he is the greatest lightweight champion Britain's ever had."

Tickets cost £55 each. Anyone interested can book by calling the venue on 01543 572092.