Runners hit the street for Cannock 10km

The route took participants around Cannock Chase in what was the eighth annual event held.

Cannock Chase Amanda Milling MP was the special guest and kicked off the race at the start line.

Runners in the annual Cannock Rotary 10km

Runners in the annual Cannock Rotary 10km

Organisers described the weather on Sunday as pristine running conditions.

Cannock Chase Rotary Club chairman Geoff Clegg said: "It was a beautiful day which was perfect for running. The weather was not too hot and not too cold.

"The event was very good."

Pictures of the event show scores of runners dressed in colourful clothing running down roads surrounded by trees bearing orange and brown coloured leaves.

Advertising

The event attracted running groups to attend, including Rugeley Runners.

More than £1,000 has been raised for local charities from the event.

Ms Milling MP was on hand to start the race, which saw scores of runners head on to the track on a crisp late Autumn day.

The run takes participants in a 10km circuit around Cannock Chase.

Advertising

It was the eighth year the run has been held by Cannock Chase Rotary Club.

Mr Clegg estimated 153 runners took part.

He added: "I hope everyone who came along enjoyed it and we look forward to seeing you next year."

The event is held to raise money for charity.

It is one of a number of fundraising initiatives that Cannock Rotary organises each year for charity.

Mr Clegg said: "Rotary is an international organisation of local people that do organise events to help benefit the local community."