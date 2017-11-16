Cannock, Hednesford and Rugeley railway station revamps moving forward

Council bosses want to develop the sites at Cannock, Hednesford and Rugeley so they are fit for purpose when Mill Green Designer Outlet Village opens in 2019.

It would see platforms lengthened to accommodate trains with extra carriages and a general facelift of the stations incorporating shops and other services.

Since the announcement of the idea last year a Chase Line Stations Alliance has been formed councillors and Network Rail along with other parties.

In June they inspected all three stations and now they are in the process of identifying specific projects for development.

The next stage will be a masterplan to prioritise the works.