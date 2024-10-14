Staffordshire running route ranked among best in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Cannock Chase Circular has been named the third best running route for those gearing up the brave the cold weather for a quick jog.

A study carried out by shopping and comparison website, Ideolo, ranked 33 of the most popular running routes across the UK by utilising various metrics, including trail distance, average ratings and safety scores.

In the list, the Cannock Chase Circular was awarded third place, with an average distance of 11.1 kilometres and an average rating of 4.6.

The run came third only to the Box Hill Circular in Guildford, with a distance of 7.6km, an average.

Also in the top five were Bath's Cheddar Gorge and Edinburgh's Arthur's Seat, which took the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

For more information on the research, and a full list of the top rated running trials, visit the Idealo website.