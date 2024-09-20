People have been 'let down' over Cannock hospital plans, says MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And Josh Newbury, MP for Cannock Chase, warned that the mothballed minor injuries unit at Cannock Chase Hospital was unlikely to open without a fight.

The unit 'temporarily' closed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and has not reopened since.

And the unit, which treats people with non-critical injuries, has now been omitted from the local NHS's latest plans.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, which runs the hospital, is carrying out a consultation which will see a number of minor injuries units being upgraded to urgent care centres, which will provide a more comprehensive service.

However, Cannock Chase is not included on the list of proposed sites, meaning it is unlikely to reopen.

Mr Newbury said people had been 'let down' over promises to reopen the building, and said it was essential that people used the consultation to make their views clear.

"During the general election campaign, the need for improved services at Cannock Chase Hospital rightly came up time and time again," he said.

"People in Cannock, Hednesford, Rugeley and nearby villages need and deserve access to urgent care facilities nearby.

"We all understand why the Cannock minor injuries unit had to close during the pandemic, but since then local people have been let down time and time again by promises to reopen it that came to nothing.

"These proposals from the integrated care board are effectively a delayed downgrade of our hospital.

"The 100,000 people living in the Cannock Chase area shouldn’t have to travel to Lichfield, Stafford or Walsall when they need urgent care. I am fighting for urgent care facilities to be reinstated at Cannock Chase Hospital."

The body held a public consultation event in Hednesford on Wednesday, and residents are being urged to have their say in an online survey before an October 6 deadline.

It is clear that if we want urgent care facilities back at Cannock Chase Hospital, we are going to have to fight for them. Now is the time for us to make our voices heard. The NHS commissioners need to understand the local need for improved facilities at our hospital. I would encourage anyone who agrees with me to respond to the ICB’s survey before October 6 and to attend the meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Newbury added: "Regardless of the outcome of this consultation, I will continue to fight for improvements at Cannock Chase Hospital.

"But let’s not wake up to find our hospital is downgraded again because we didn’t speak up when we had the chance."