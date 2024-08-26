Cannock Chase gravel cycle route named third best in the UK

Initially gaining popularity in the US, gravel cycling is a relatively new phenomenon here in the UK, which sees adventurous cyclists riding on any unpaved surface.

Merlin Cycles have been monitoring social media about the most beautiful gravel cycling trails across the country, and Cannock came third behind the more established tracks in Devon and Yorkshire.

A spokesman for Merlin said: "In third place in the breakdown of the UK’s most beautiful trails is Cannock Chase, a short 74 km gravel track. Mixing scenic forest paths and quiet country back roads, this trail suits all experience levels. It offers an excellent opportunity for those looking to prepare for bigger, more challenging tracks later in the season.

"If you’re looking for a weekend away, the nearby Tackeroo Campsite offers free camping on Friday nights, making the Cannock Chase trail ideal for short cycling breaks with friends and family. We found that, in total, 162,159 Instagram hashtags have been used for this trail, proving its popularity amongst cyclists and budding photographers alike."

Using a seed list of gravel trails from around the UK, the team analysed Instagram hashtags to determine which trails are the most heavily photographed, being shared online for their picturesque scenery and exciting courses.

Glorious Gravel which run events in Cannock Chase, description: "The route starts with a few kms of great meandering trails in the forest before gaining momentum on some quiet back lanes on the way to the first feed stop.

"After the first feed stop, the route takes more back lanes and farm tracks before climbing back into Cannock Chase.The second feed stop provides a chance to refuel before tackling some more classic Cannock forest trails and gravel roads. Feed well as the second half of the ride has a few climbs along the way."

The full report can be viewed here: https://www.merlincycles.com/blog/revealing-the-uks-most-beautiful-gravel-cycling-trails/