Cannock Chase set to become more bee-friendly

Stafford was awarded Bee Friendly Town status earlier this year after volunteers worked with the borough council to create a better environment for pollinating insects.

On Wednesday, July 24, members of Cannock Chase Council agreed to work towards becoming a bee-friendly district, through measures such as reviewing “bee-friendly practices” at the authority and encouraging residents not to use insecticides in their gardens.

They also pledged to take part in “No Mow May”, an annual scheme aimed at encouraging wildflower growth through leaving some grass areas uncut, but agreed that this event needed to be publicised more widely after previous mowing delays to boost biodiversity sparked complaints from residents about the appearance of public areas.

Councillor Andrea Muckley, who presented the motion, said: “As a nation we’ve lost approximately 97 per cent of flower-rich meadows since the 1930s which have historically provided vital food needed by pollinators, like bees and butterflies.

"Bumblebees are not only struggling to find enough food but also enough good nesting spots to survive.

“Habitat loss comes in several forms,for example building new houses on a meadow.

"I know that there’s a local meadow that will come up in planning at some point so I would beg the planning committee members to bear this in mind.

“Without flowers, gardens, greenspaces and the wider countryside there is little food on offer for bumblebees.

"We have become obsessed with cutting any and all grass in our own gardens to ensure it is neat and tidy; some residents have even taken to laying astroturf as a means of keeping their gardens looking neat all year round, but these decisions have a negative impact on the natural environment around us.

“We can make a difference; we can take a stand and we can save the bees in Cannock Chase District and, in turn, help ourselves.

"You can vote for this motion either because you love nature, because you love food or because you love the thought of a healthy economy but your vote is needed; as is your commitment to be bee-friendly.”

The motion was seconded by fellow Green councillor Jo Elson.

She said: “While researching for this motion I noted that many other councils have tried different initiatives to encourage pollinators in their districts and boroughs.

“Stafford Borough have worked with voluntary groups such as Rising Brook Ground Force Group to ensure that Stafford has been recognised as a bee-friendly town.

"To receive this accolade the borough undertook various actions including encouraging more native flowers, shrubs and trees that provide nectar and pollen, supporting community groups to enhance their local open space for nature, reducing the use of pesticides and asking all residents to support the plan by sowing wildflower seeds and planting bee-friendly plants.

“In my ward, we have historically had Dinky and Daisy, two resident cows, who naturally graze in a way that is environmentally more sensitive than using pesticides.

"We have also allowed some fields to grow so that we can harvest hay to feed our cows.

“What we haven’t done well is, if we do take part in No Mow May or similar, explaining to residents that the area is being left to encourage pollinators.

"Residents who aren’t aware of campaigns are likely to assume that grass hasn’t been cut because of a lack of council resources or, more damagingly to our reputation, because the council does not care about their area.

“We have incredible nature reserves and open spaces throughout the district and a wonderful, not to mention hard working, countryside team that care for them but the team are under-resourced.

"By making bee-friendly changes we could ensure that the whole mind-set of the council is changed; that nature and the environment become a central thread in our future decisions.”

Councillor Paul Fisher highlighted a garden in Brereton that was home to 2.5m bees which were producing honey.

He presented council chair Steve Thornley with a model bee at Wednesday’s meeting.

Council deputy leader John Preece said his ward, Norton Canes, was already involved in action to make the area more bee friendly, including local Guides creating an “insect hotel”.

He added: “We have a lot of bee-friendly plants and it’s something we can encourage other organisations, including town and parish councils, to do.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how this council can move forward with this.

"Officers have been working with Stafford Borough Council and I’m sure they will be happy to work with us on this as well.”