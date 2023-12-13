New toilet facilities installed at town's park

A new toilet block at Elmore Park in Rugeley has been unveiled, giving visitors to the park access to two unisex toilets, one of which is accessible.

The new toilet facility was fabricated off site and delivered to site as a complete unit, minus the roof which had to be installed once the unit was placed into position.

The unit is constructed using a steel frame clad with GRP wood effect cladding topped with a sedum roof and is fully compliant with Building Regulations and designed to meet the requirements of a low carbon future.

The facility has been designed with the intention to be robust enough to withstand vandalism, be low maintenance and be as carbon neutral as possible.

The original public toilets required a significant upgrade and Cannock Chase Council's cabinet agreed to a feasibility study in January 2020, although works were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March 2022, officers recommended that the existing toilet block be demolished and rebuilt and in August of the same year, the cabinet agreed to fund a £110,000 scheme to replace the toilet facilities.

Councillor Jacquie Prestwood, Portfolio Leader for Resources and Transformation said “I am delighted that the new toilets have been completed. It has been a long process to get to this point.

“Parks and open spaces can improve both physical and mental wellbeing.

"Having an accessible public toilet facility and will hopefully increase the number of visitors to an already popular park which has a lake, pets corner and play area, and has consistently received a Green Flag Award since 2009.”

Ongoing maintenance and repairs will be added to Elmore Park’s budget to ensure they remain in good condition.