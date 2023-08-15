Three deer killed by drivers on Cannock Chase in one night prompt police warning

Photo taken by Staffordshire Police rural crime officer, PC Darren Wilkes

Staffordshire Police said the deer were killed as a result of "accidental collisions" that took place in separate locations at the beauty spot on Monday night.

PCSO Chad Carrington from the force has since taken to social media to warn drivers in the area to "slow down" and "pay attention".

The officer also explained that some deer are the size and weight of a "small horse" and can cause "massive" amounts of damage if involved in a collision.

The full statement read: "Unfortunately, during the night, three deer have been hit and killed by vehicles at separate locations.

"These were accidental collisions and correctly reported to the police on 999 – it's important that you do this so that we can notify the on-call deer warden, and if required, send officers too.

"This is becoming a common occurrence again and we are still urging drivers to slow down, pay extra attention to your surroundings and use full beam when required.

"There is a 40mph advisory speed limit on Cannock Chase to allow you extra time to react to a deer coming out in front of you along with other hazards.

"Deer can be the size and weight of a small horse so cause massive amounts of damage to vehicles and sometimes injuries to vehicle occupants and unfortunately most of the time the deer is either killed or injured to the point it needs to be dispatched at the road-side.

"On a side note, officers were in attendance with a deer collision last week near to Marquis Drive when a motorbike came round the corner at high speed and upon seeing the incident nearly came off.

"It's also worth saying that should they have been the ones to hit the deer then the outcome would have been catastrophic. Please take care and pass this message on."

In light of Monday's events, Staffordshire County Councillor Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities, has urged drivers to stick to the speed limit in place on Cannock Chase.

She added: "We have run many successful initiatives to reduce deer collisions on Cannock Chase, but the number of deer-related collisions is still too high.

"Deer have no road sense – they will often leap out suddenly in front of vehicles and the best way to avoid a serious collision is to slow down, stick to the 40mph advisory speed limit in place along Cannock Chase, and be more aware of their surroundings."

Staffordshire County Council has issued the following guidance to motorists who encounter deer in the area:

If your headlights are on, use full-beams when you can; but dip them if you see deer, as they may "freeze".

More deer may follow the first one you see.

Be prepared to stop. Try not to suddenly swerve to avoid a deer. Hitting oncoming traffic or another obstacle could be even worse.

If you must stop, use your hazard warning lights.