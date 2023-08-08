Time capsule to be buried at National Miners' Memorial

The National Miners' Memorial at The National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas..

Chase Arts for Public Spaces (Chaps) were able to unveil the statue at the National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas, in September 2021 following a dedicated campaign that saw more than £100,000 raised.

Fundraising has continued to enhance the site and items are now being collected for a time capsule which will be placed inside the memorial on August 21, alongside a bronze box, currently under construction, that will house a permanently lit miners' lamp, pit checks and a piece of coal.

The group has been given permission to install a plinth at the site, to be located near the entrance to the plot. This will display the commemorative stone unveiled by HRH The Duke of Gloucester and will be unveiled at the Remembrance Day service on November 12 – additionally marking Chaps' 20th anniversary – with the Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire in attendance.

Items added to the time capsule will include: Chaps book – 'A Nation's Tribute'; the order of service for the dedication; a mask and a timeline of the progress of Covid; a poem, A Tribute to the Coal Miners of the United Kingdom, which was read at the dedication; an NUM union card and miners' badge; a National Mining Memorial mug; Pit Talk – a Book of Coal Miners' Dialect and a mines rescue lapel badge from Fair Lady Colliery.

Also included will be an external hard drive containing photographs that chronicle the building of the monument, dedication and other celebrations. The film of the dedication, and all other recordings including the Grounded in Gratitude film, a digital copy of the book, order of Service and pictures of First World War tunnelers will be included.