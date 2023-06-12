Art exhibition helps demonstrate work of friendly society

Heath Hayes Art Society have an exhibition of their work at Heath Hayes library. Pictured front is organiser Jane Roberts with Dave Barnes, Gillian Elliott, Gill Turner, Mary Carpenter and Lynne Cornes.

Heath Hayes Art Society has hosted its latest art exhibition in Heath Hayes Library, giving members a chance to show off works they have spent time crafting and creating for people across the town to see.

Works at the exhibition, which runs until Saturday, June 24, include portraits, landscapes, paintings of towns and beach areas and a host of other paintings have gone up for exhibition, with oils, acrylics and pastels all used within the works.

Society press officer Gill Turner said the society put on two exhibitions a year and was part of showing off the talents of the members, as well as encouraging new people to join.

She said: "What people can expect to find is some lovely paintings, all done in different styles and with a wide range of subjects, which can be a self-portrait or another subject.

"We do have a waiting list for memberships, but we're always looking to bring new people of any age and we're doing a fun day at the library at the end of June, which is for children to come and do craft work, collages and paintings, to try it all out."

Ms Turner said what made the society special was having a place for people to be able to come and enjoy arts and friendship.

She said: "It's helping get everyone out as there are a few people who are elderly and it's their only way of getting out to mix with people.

"We're also all like-minded people who enjoy doing art and it's a little community where we do exhibitions, artist demonstrations and workshops, so it's a lot more than just coming up and painting on a Monday.

"We are a very friendly bunch and we always make people feel welcome when they come along, so it's a place to come and be part of something."