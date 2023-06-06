MP praises volunteers on visit to child disability charity

Cannock Chase MP Amanda Milling visited the Newlife centre for National Volunteer Week. She is pictured with volunteers & staff at the centre

Cannock Chase MP Amanda Milling met with staff and volunteers as she paid a visit to Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children in Cannock on Friday, June 2, seeing what the volunteers did and being shown around the superstore on the outskirts of the town.

Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children used the day to pay a huge thank you to all the volunteers who give their time to help Newlife provide specialist equipment and support to thousands of disabled children and their families each year and to celebrate National Volunteers Week.

Taking place between June 1 and June 7, National Volunteers week is a way to inspire others to take the plunge and decide to volunteer themselves.

A spokewoman for Newlife said: "From de-labelling brand news clothes donated by high street retailers to be sold in its ten Newlife stores, either by individuals or corporate groups, to those providing volunteer support in admin roles to volunteering in one of our stores, or by taking on a fundraising challenge, there are lots of ways volunteers can get involved at Newlife."

Ms Milling said: "As part of National Volunteers Week, I had another visit to Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children to meet some of their many fantastic volunteers.

"It was great to go behind the scenes and join volunteers as they prepared stock for the stores and see specialist play equipment being readied to send to families.

"Newlife are an amazing local charity who provide much needed specialist equipment to thousands of disabled children across the country each year.

"If you or your company want to find out how you can help Newlife, visit https://newlifecharity.co.uk/volunteering/."

Karen Cox, Newlife PR coordinator, said: "It was great to have Amanda come down to the centre as she wanted to come and visit and see what we were doing with our volunteers.