Museum of Cannock Chase

Plans to relocate the award-winning attraction from the former Valley Colliery in Hednesford were revealed earlier this year by Cannock Chase Council’s former administration as part of plans to close a £1.8m budget gap.

Moving the museum to another building managed by Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles, which runs leisure and cultural services on behalf of the council, could save £100,000 in 2024/25, a report revealed. But the proposal sparked concerns from residents and community leaders who consider the site part of their heritage.

A petition was set up in February by Hednesford resident Darrell Mawle. Earlier this month he was elected to represent Hednesford North on the district council as a Green Party member.

At this month’s annual council meeting he joined Peter Sidgwick, who is chairman of Cannock Chase Arts Council and a fellow Hednesford resident, to present the petition, signed by 3,209 people, to the authority. Mr Sidgwick said: “It demonstrates very clearly the strength of feeling within and beyond the community.

“I am always delighted to see the buses full of children who visit the museum, both from within and beyond the district. It is obvious the experience of such visits is deeply enriching for visitors to learn about our mining and wider history and carry out environmental studies in the wider area.

“What a wonderful opportunity it offers them all to learn about our rich heritage and enjoy the installations and exhibitions put on by so many creative artists. There is no doubt that the museum is valued by so many people – its loss would be dreadful for the town.

“We would like to see it enhanced further. We believe there is a very bright future for the museum.”

The Conservative administration who put forward the proposal to relocate the museum lost control of the council following the May 4 election.

The new administration, which is headed up by Labour leader Tony Johnson after the party reached an agreement with Green Party and Liberal Democrat colleagues, has vowed to “explore every avenue to keep the Museum of Cannock Chase in its current location and operational”, he said at the annual meeting.

Speaking in February, Conservative group leader Olivia Lyons said there were a number of reasons why relocating the museum to another venue was being proposed. As well as potential savings the move would improve the housing of the collection “in a more user-friendly, energy efficient and lower carbon emission space”.

There was also a need to digitise the collection to meet museum accreditation standards, she added, and future options could include a “touring museum” working with local schools and organisations to educate the district’s children about the area’s heritage. She stressed that it would remain “business as usual” at the museum site until at least the end of 2023 while a new strategy for the service was produced.