Two Air Quality Management Areas revoked in district

Air pollution measures are being removed from two areas in Cannock Chase after nitrogen dioxide levels fell below nationally set requirements.

There were three Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) in the district, which were needed to monitor and control pollution.

But air quality improvements mean that an AQMA imposed in 2006 at the A5 Watling Street in Bridgtown and an 2017 AQMA covering the A5190 Cannock Road area in Heath Hayes are no longer required.

The AQMA covering the Churchbridge to Turf Island area of A5 Watling Street, imposed in 2014, remains in place however.

A cabinet report said: “Where an AQMA is declared, the council is required to identify the sources of pollution that contribute to that AQMA.

"It is then required to develop an action plan to bring air quality within that AQMA to an acceptable standard.

“An independent review of air quality monitoring data from 2014-2019 has been commissioned and opinion sought on whether AQMA 1 and AQMA 3 could be revoked.

"The recommendations of the independent review are AQMA 1 be revoked, AQMA 2 should continue to be monitored (and) AQMA 3 be revoked.

“Where there is no likely exceedance of air quality national objective levels it is important that AQMAs are not left in place.

"This ensures there is no blight on an area or property.”

Cabinet members welcomed the report at their meeting on Thursday, March 30 and agreed to revoke the two AQMAs.

Councillor Mike Sutherland said: “I’m delighted we’re in this situation.

“I certainly remember in 2006 when Watling Street A5 gained national headlines as one of the areas in the UK that was a problem with air quality, so I’m delighted to see the progress over a long time.

"Monitoring will continue but we’re finally in a position where we can physically revoke it.”

A public consultation was held on the plans to revoke the two AQMAs.

There were objections made to revoking the AQMA at the A5190 Cannock Road, also known as Five Ways, from Heath Hayes and Wimblebury Parish Council, district and county councillor Samantha Thompson and three members of the public, the cabinet report said.

It added: “Comments objecting to the proposed revocation of AQMA 3 are predominantly focused on the perception that traffic congestion continues to be a significant problem and that air quality must therefore still be an issue.

"Whilst traffic congestion is a significant contributor to poor air quality, there is no direct correlation.

“Changes to the UK traffic stock, the mix of petrol, diesel, and electric vehicles, together with tightening of vehicle emission standards in new vehicles, and replacement of old vehicles with newer, have led to a general reduction in polluting emissions from the road network.

"So, traffic congestion may continue, or even increase, whilst at the same time levels of polluting emissions may decrease.

“These measures support a continued decrease in road network emissions and therefore it is not anticipated levels will increase to the extent further Air Quality Management Areas are required.

"The objections do not include any scientific or technical evidence in support of retaining AQMA 3 so do not present compelling reasons for retaining it.”

Speaking after Thursday’s meeting Joss Presland, the council’s Head of Environment and Healthy Lifestyles, said: “The council has a duty to monitor and improve local air quality.

"It is great news that we have been able to revoke the two of the three AQMAs.

“In total the council monitors eight sites across the district, including the three AQMA sites.

"Being able to revoke two of the air quality management areas is not only good for the health and wellbeing of our residents, but also good for our climate change agenda.