Warning after e-motorbike event promoted online for Staffordshire beauty spot

By Lisa O'Brien

People have been asked to report any e-motorbikes seen at a Staffordshire beauty spot.

Cannock Chase Forest

It comes after Forestry England, which manages Cannock Chase Forest, was made aware of an unauthorised e-motorbike event being promoted online.

The event has been advertised as taking place at the site on Sunday.

But Forestry England says it is not an authorised event and has informed the police and neighbouring land managers.

People have been asked to let police know if they spot e-motorbikes on the Chase.

A post on Cannock Chase Forest - Forestry England's Facebook page said: "Thanks to everyone who has let us know about the e-motorbike event this Sunday that's being promoted online.

"This is not an authorised event, and we have informed the police and neighbouring land managers.

"If you spot these e-motorbikes on the Chase please let the police know on 101, or if public safety is being compromised - 999.

"Please note courteous e-bike (with pedals, max 250 watts) riders are welcome on our trails."

Cannock Chase
Staffordshire
