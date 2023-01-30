Almost three per cent council tax rise on the cards for Cannock Chase

Cannock Chase District Council

The authority is looking to plug a £1.8m funding gap as part of its budget preparations. And a series of savings have been identified to help it balance the books.

Proposed savings options include garden waste collection, a review of leisure concessions and car park charging at Hednesford and Rugeley stations, a report to Cannock Chase Council’s cabinet revealed. The council is also set to save money by sharing more services with neighbouring Stafford Borough Council.

But while Stafford Borough residents are set to see a 1.9% council tax increase for services such as bin collections and maintenance of open spaces in 2023/24, Cannock Chase councillors are proposing to increase the precept they charge to households by the maximum 2.99% permitted by Government without triggering a referendum. On Thursday (January 26) Cannock Chase Council cabinet members stressed the need to protect frontline services.

The increase will need to be approved by the full council. It would see Band D households paying an extra 13p per week for district council services, bringing their bill up to £4.56 a week.

Council leader Olivia Lyons, speaking before the meeting, said “These are exceptionally difficult times for local government – as they are for local residents who rely on our services. Cannock Chase Council is facing significant financial pressures but our priority is to continue to protect frontline services.

“The challenging decisions we have taken in relation to savings and the use of reserves in the short term will enable us to balance the budget this year. The budget papers outline a plan to help the council through the next two years.

“We have prioritised protecting frontline services for our residents but in order to do this it will be necessary to review some of the discretionary services. These decisions are not easy and our goal is to ensure we protect frontline services for local residents and ensure best value for the taxpayer.”

Garden waste collection charges have already been introduced in Stafford Borough and South Staffordshire in recent years. Councillor John Preece, who was cabinet member for environment under the previous administration before the Conservatives took control of the authority, said: “I detected pressure from other authorities for Cannock Chase to come in line with other Staffordshire councils to bring in these charges but the previous administration resisted that pressure.