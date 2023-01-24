Notification Settings

Card from the Queen at 100 and now the King as West Midlands woman turns 105

By James VukmirovicCannock ChasePublished:

One of the oldest women in the West Midlands who "loves a tea and a biscuit" has celebrated her 105th birthday at a care home.

Helen Jackson celebrated her 105th Birthday at Abbey Court Care Home. She is in a unique position where she received a card off the Queen for her 100th Birthday and now a card off the King for her 105th Birthday.

Helen Jackson, who was born in 1918, celebrated the special occasion at Abbey Court Care Home, on Heath Way in Heath Hayes.

It saw members of staff, residents, and her family come together to help her mark her birthday on Friday with a cup of tea and cake.

Helen, who is originally from Birmingham and got married to Alfie Johnson when she was aged about 24, also took part in an exercise session and enjoyed a cup of tea and some cake during the day, as well as opening her card from King Charles III.

Helen Jackson looks the part on her wedding day

Activities coordinator Sandra Lucas said Helen had been very excited to get her card, following on from receiving a card from Queen Elizabeth II on her 100th birthday.

She said: "Helen's reaction was 'oh my god' when she got the card as she was very surprised to get it, as she likes to joke that she's 21.

Helen Jackson with husband Alfie Jackson

"She's a lovely woman with a lovely smile who likes to dance and make cards and always lights up the room. And it was a lovely, lovely day. We had a big party which carried on throughout the day and her son, and more of her relatives, came to visit too."

Sandra said the 105-year-old was a "very friendly lady" who loved bingo and a cup of tea and a biscuit, with her favourite being Crawford's Arrowroot.

