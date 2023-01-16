The "Modfather" Paul Weller will be performing at Cannock Chase Forest as part of Forest Live 2023. Photo: Derek D’Souza

Paul Weller will be playing a show at Cannock Chase Forest on Friday, June 9 as part of Forest Live 2023, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

He has enjoyed more than 50 years of making music, from his era-defining breakthrough with The Jam to a reinvention via The Style Council and a formidable career as a solo artist, scoring a string of Number 1 albums and singles.

Constantly creating forward-thinking music, the ever-changing Weller has connected with fans across the generations and is regarded as a cultural icon of British music.

A Forest Live stalwart, he has made a record-breaking 25 appearances as part of the concert series since his debut in 2004, the most by any artist and all to sold-out crowds.

The Forest Live series is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country, with the natural bowl at Cannock Chase providing a perfect setting for concerts.

More than two million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last twenty-two years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket, as it helps Forestry England create places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Last year, it planted some 6.8 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 363 million visits annually.

Paul Weller will play Cannock Chase Forest on as part of a three show run which also takes in Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire and Thetford Forest in Suffolk and said he was looking forward to playing shows he always enjoyed.

He said: “I am very happy to be playing the Forest Live gigs again as they are always such great shows with such a great audience! See you there.”

Tickets go on sale for Paul Weller and special guests on Friday, June 9 from 9am on Friday, January 20 at forestryengland.uk/music.