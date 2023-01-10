Time running out to recycle Christmas trees with free service

Lynn Evans, community engagement officer and Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald promote the tree scheme

Cannock Chase District Council has run its annual free Christmas tree chipping service to recycle trees left over from the festive season.

The service, which sees trees chipped and the chippings used around the district, has seen around 70 trees brought to Chase Leisure Centre in Cannock, Hednesford Park and Brereton and Ravenhill Park to be chipped.

The council asked that any trees which are brought along should have all decorations removed prior to being brought over.

The official deadline for the service was Monday, January 9, but community engagement officer Lynn Evans said it would allow a week's leeway to allow people to bring trees in if they missed the original deadline.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, housing, heritage, and leisure Portfolio Leader for Cannock Chase District Council, had been leading the project and said it was a vital recycling project that people should take advantage of.

She said: "I would like to encourage anyone who has had a live Christmas tree to take up the opportunity to drop it off at one of the three tree recycling bays at Hednesford Park, Ravenhill Park or at the Cannock Leisure Centre car park, where they will be chipped on site.

"This is an excellent recycling project and is environmentally friendly.

"The wood chippings are for reuse within our parks, for reinforcing soil pathways making them safer and for mulching around young trees and plants to deter weeds.

"To date, we have received in excess of 70 trees, which is a great start, and this also discourages people from leaving their old Christmas trees in inappropriate places around the local area.

"Please note it is really important that all decorations must be removed from the trees prior to being taken to the recycling bays."