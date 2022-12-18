Police help elderly couple and grandchildren who were lost on isolated track of Cannock Chase

The officers were able to locate the group and lead them to safety. Photo: Cannock Police

Officers from Cannock Police were patrolling on the Chase on Sunday when they came across the group, who had been out walking and had got lost on an isolated track.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) sergeant and his colleague helped the group, who they said were worried and cold, to return to their car, which was parked several miles away.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "Whilst over the Chase, officers came across an elderly couple with their grandchildren who had become lost on an isolated track.