Police help elderly couple and grandchildren who were lost on isolated track of Cannock Chase

By James Vukmirovic Cannock Chase Published:

An elderly couple and their grandchildren were returned to safety after getting lost on Cannock Chase.

The officers were able to locate the group and lead them to safety. Photo: Cannock Police
Officers from Cannock Police were patrolling on the Chase on Sunday when they came across the group, who had been out walking and had got lost on an isolated track.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) sergeant and his colleague helped the group, who they said were worried and cold, to return to their car, which was parked several miles away.

A spokesman for Cannock Police said: "Whilst over the Chase, officers came across an elderly couple with their grandchildren who had become lost on an isolated track.

"As you can imagine, they were worried and cold, but thanks to our NPT Sergeant and his colleague, they were returned safely to their car some miles away."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

