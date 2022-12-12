Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tom Grennan to perform at Forest Live in Cannock Chase next year

By Thomas ParkesCannock ChasePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan is set to perform at a major outdoor festival in Staffordshire next year to coincide with his new studio album.

Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan

The BRIT Award-nominated star, known for his including Little Bit Of Love, will take to the stage at Cannock Chase's Forest Live gig next year.

It comes amid a new album release – What Ifs & Maybes – with the singer also playing at his first headline UK arena next year as part of his tour.

He singer, who also released the hit Not Over Yet with KSI in August which led to sold-out tours of North America and Australia, said: "These shows are going to be really special in the forest, will be mad experience for me to perform my songs in such spectacular locations. Can’t wait to see you all in the trees!!!! Let’s get it x.”

He will perform on June 10. Tickets are on sale from 9am on December 16. Visit forestryengland.uk/music

Cannock Chase
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News