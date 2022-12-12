Tom Grennan to perform at Forest Live in Cannock Chase next year

The BRIT Award-nominated star, known for his including Little Bit Of Love, will take to the stage at Cannock Chase's Forest Live gig next year.

It comes amid a new album release – What Ifs & Maybes – with the singer also playing at his first headline UK arena next year as part of his tour.

He singer, who also released the hit Not Over Yet with KSI in August which led to sold-out tours of North America and Australia, said: "These shows are going to be really special in the forest, will be mad experience for me to perform my songs in such spectacular locations. Can’t wait to see you all in the trees!!!! Let’s get it x.”