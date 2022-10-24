Cannock Chase branch of the Royal Air Force Association is appealing for new members

The Royal Air Force Association's Cannock branch is looking for new members

The branch meets on the third Saturday of every month at the Cannock Ex-Servicemen's Club, Walsall Road.

Treasurer Dave Elcock said: "Are you a serving or ex-serving member of the Royal Air Force, or are you a relative of a serving or ex-serving member and would like to become a member of The Royal Air Force Association?

"If so please come along to one our monthly meetings where you will be made most welcome."

He added: "The Association has a clear objective: to help sustain a resilient and empowered RAF community, including serving personnel, RAF veterans and their families.We work to reduce loneliness and isolation by helping all generations to remain active, thriving and valued members of their local communities.

"We relieve key elements of everyday life which can cause our beneficiaries pressure, by increasing resilience and wellbeing, while enabling strong relationships with family and friends.We help vulnerable individuals in the RAF community to keep their freedom by empowering them and providing with the tools they need."