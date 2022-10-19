Man hurt in Staffordshire three-car crash: crews make conditions warning

The scene

The collision involving three cars happened, in Hednesford Road, shortly after 10pm on Tuesday(18) prompting an appeal to motorists to adjust to the changing autumn driving conditions.

Crews based Cannock and Rugeley fire stations attended the scene and found a male driver trapped inside a Ford Fiesta. No-one else was in the car.

They used cutting equipment to remove the car’s roof and lifted the injured man out of the vehicle by 10.50pm.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue station manager Damian Armstrong, who attended the scene, said: “This was a nasty crash which could have resulted in far worse injuries.

“We want to remind motorists that road conditions will be changing as we head into winter and extra care must be taken to ensure you keep yourselves and others safe on the road.

“It’s also important that motorists remain vigilant when driving at night. Hazards can appear suddenly and the colder weather will make it harder for you to stop at a safe distance.”

“Thankfully, we were able to work with colleagues at Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service to secure the scene and deliver medical care.”

The emergency services were called out following reports that three cars had collided at a junction in the area.

The fiesta driver, who has not been named, was taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.