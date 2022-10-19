Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man hurt in Staffordshire three-car crash: crews make conditions warning

By Deborah HardimanCannock ChasePublished: Last Updated:

A man was freed from a car by emergency crews after a three-vehicle crash in Rugeley.

The scene
The scene

The collision involving three cars happened, in Hednesford Road, shortly after 10pm on Tuesday(18) prompting an appeal to motorists to adjust to the changing autumn driving conditions.

Crews based Cannock and Rugeley fire stations attended the scene and found a male driver trapped inside a Ford Fiesta. No-one else was in the car.

They used cutting equipment to remove the car’s roof and lifted the injured man out of the vehicle by 10.50pm.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue station manager Damian Armstrong, who attended the scene, said: “This was a nasty crash which could have resulted in far worse injuries.

“We want to remind motorists that road conditions will be changing as we head into winter and extra care must be taken to ensure you keep yourselves and others safe on the road.

“It’s also important that motorists remain vigilant when driving at night. Hazards can appear suddenly and the colder weather will make it harder for you to stop at a safe distance.”

“Thankfully, we were able to work with colleagues at Staffordshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service to secure the scene and deliver medical care.”

The emergency services were called out following reports that three cars had collided at a junction in the area.

The fiesta driver, who has not been named, was taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

None of the other drivers were reported injured.

Cannock Chase
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News