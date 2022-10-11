Levy for Cannock Chase called 'outrageous' is needed to protect the beauty spot, official says

The Cannock Chase Special Area of Conservation (SAC) agreement aims to safeguard habitats at risk by increased visitor numbers caused by new housing developments.

It means a levy is charged to developers within 15km of the popular site which has been branded almost "blackmail" and "outrageous" by angry councillors across Walsall.

Previously the catchment area affected sites within 8km of the beauty spot, but this has been increased to 15km which means a large part of the borough is now included.

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of Walsall Council, said he was "absolutely incensed" by the extension of the boundaries but whilst he is opposed to it, he had to agree due to law.

And opposition Labour leader Councillor Aftab Nawaz said it was "totally outrageous" and the authority was being "blackmailed" and "held to ransom" by Stafford Borough council.

But now a spokesman for the authority Will Conaghan, on behalf of the Cannock Chase SAC Partnership authorities, said: "The Cannock Chase Special Area of Conservation (SAC) agreement between seven local councils, including Walsall, is focussed on protecting the important habitat on this internationally designated site and meeting our legal obligations.

"There is clear evidence that building new homes and accommodation within 15km of the SAC will have a significant negative impact on this habitat by increasing visitor numbers and therefore developers are required to make a small contribution to ensure appropriate mitigation measures are put in place to protect and preserve the site for future generations."

The legislation, under the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 Act, means every planning application with 15km of Cannock Chase has to carry out assessments on the impact it might have on the area.