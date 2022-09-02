Councillor calls for LGBT+ ambassador role to be created in Cannock

Joshua Bancroft

Hednesford Park will host the district’s first ever Pride event on Saturday, celebrating LGBTQ+ culture and campaigning for equality and inclusion.

Family-friendly activities, which start at 11am, are set to include a parade through the town centre to the park, a fun dog show, children’s entertainment, funfair, community market place and performances across two stages.

Four days later Councillor Josh Bancroft, who was elected in May to serve Cannock West on the district authority, will call on fellow councillors to create an LGBT+ ambassador to support the local community and events.

His motion, due to be considered at a full council meeting on Wednesday, stated: “As a council, we are diverse. We represent everyone in our district and our job is to do what we can to make Cannock Chase the best place for them to live, work and visit.

“The council recently appointed an Armed Forces Ambassador – a role which meant one councillor would be specifically responsible for supporting our community of veterans, and raising awareness of the issues that they face.

“I believe that the LGBT+ community in Cannock Chase would benefit from a similar role being created. The council proudly flies the Pride Flag for LGBT+ History Month.

“But there is so much more we can do as a council – supporting events and initiatives in the district to educate, providing training to councillors, officers and community groups to improve their awareness and tackle unconscious bias, ensure that the council is inclusive to all and work with local policing teams to ensure our streets are safe for those within this community.