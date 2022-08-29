Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Commemorative beacons officially handed to towns in Cannock Chase

By Adam SmithCannock ChasePublished:

Seven high streets across Cannock Chase have been presented with commemorative legacy beacons.

The beacons will be lit for major events
The beacons will be lit for major events

The beacons, which cost £2,950 each, were funded by the Welcome Back Fund and were presented to Cannock, Rugeley, Hednesford, Norton Canes, Bridgtown, Chadsmoor and Heath Hayes and Wimblebury.

The beacons were first used in June to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee but have now officially been given to the towns by Cannock Chase District Council.

Councillor Mike Sutherland, Cannock Chase Council's cabinet member for high street development said: "The beacons were designed and commissioned locally and act as a legacy item to be lit on commemorative occasions for the benefit of our local communities, it was great to see many shining a bright light as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

"I hope to see many more occasions where the Beacons can be used for years to come."

The beacons have been officially handed to six of the town, all except Cannock, which has yet to decide who will take responsibility for it.

Representatives of the towns need to sign a Deed of Gift Agreement which will transfer and assign all legal rights to parish councils or other local legal organisations.

This will give the local towns full responsibility for storage and use at any future events.

Cannock Chase
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News