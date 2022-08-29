Commemorative beacons officially handed to towns in Cannock Chase

The beacons will be lit for major events

The beacons, which cost £2,950 each, were funded by the Welcome Back Fund and were presented to Cannock, Rugeley, Hednesford, Norton Canes, Bridgtown, Chadsmoor and Heath Hayes and Wimblebury.

The beacons were first used in June to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee but have now officially been given to the towns by Cannock Chase District Council.

Councillor Mike Sutherland, Cannock Chase Council's cabinet member for high street development said: "The beacons were designed and commissioned locally and act as a legacy item to be lit on commemorative occasions for the benefit of our local communities, it was great to see many shining a bright light as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

"I hope to see many more occasions where the Beacons can be used for years to come."

The beacons have been officially handed to six of the town, all except Cannock, which has yet to decide who will take responsibility for it.

Representatives of the towns need to sign a Deed of Gift Agreement which will transfer and assign all legal rights to parish councils or other local legal organisations.