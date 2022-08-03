Watch: The atmosphere at the Cannock Chase mountain biking event was amazing

The atmosphere at the Mountain Biking was incredible.

Footage, captured by Express & Star Commonwealth Games Correspondent James Vukmirovic, shows a healthy crowd cheering on the athletes as the first race started.

It wasn't just the large crowd that was impressive though.

The sound, as the first cyclists powered off from the starting line, was extraordinary - with what appeared to be bells and the banging of advertising boards really creating a superb sporting environment.

Around 2,500 ticketed spectators were expected to attend, as well as many more lining the trail for a glimpse of the action.