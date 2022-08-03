Notification Settings

Watch: The atmosphere at the Cannock Chase mountain biking event was amazing

By Mark Morris

The atmosphere at the start of the mountain biking event in Cannock Chase Forest was electric when the first race got underway at 1130 this morning.

The atmosphere at the Mountain Biking was incredible.
Footage, captured by Express & Star Commonwealth Games Correspondent James Vukmirovic, shows a healthy crowd cheering on the athletes as the first race started.

It wasn't just the large crowd that was impressive though.

The sound, as the first cyclists powered off from the starting line, was extraordinary - with what appeared to be bells and the banging of advertising boards really creating a superb sporting environment.

Around 2,500 ticketed spectators were expected to attend, as well as many more lining the trail for a glimpse of the action.

Our video really shows how enthusiastic they all are for this particular Commonwealth Games event. You can watch it below:

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

