Cannock Chase forest transformed into mountain biking arena for Games

The start and finish area is full of colour as the stand has been set up

Cannock Chase Forest has been transformed into the arena for the mountain biking competitions at the Games, with the best competitors from the Commonwealth ready to battle it out in the men's and women's events.

The men's race starts at 11.30am on Wednesday, with the women's event taking place at 2pm.

There were temporary stands being set up at the start and finish area in Birches Valley Forest Centre, with flag poles with all the competing nations being raised and barriers set up along the side of the entrance way.

It follows on from the launch of the new course, which winds its way around the chase, taking in big drops and climbs and challenging each rider as they fight for the gold.

The area around Birches Valley Forest Centre is undergoing final preparations for the Mountain biking event

The recent addition of Perry’s Trail was also introduced for intermediate riders, while a Pedal and Play area was also introduced to help younger cyclists hone their skills.

People were able to walk around the outskirts of the site as the work continued to be ready for the start of the first race.

However, only ticket holders will be able to access the full site due to the event selling out, with Tom Pidcock's gold medal in the 2020 Olympics being credited with sparking increased interest in the sport.