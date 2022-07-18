Forest ready to welcome world to Games event

Cannock Chase Forest will have the eyes of the world on it when it hosts the Mountain Bike competitions

Cannock Chase Forest will be hosting the mountain biking event for the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, August 3, with around 2,500 ticketed spectators expected to watch the action, which starts at 11:30am and continues until 4pm.

Parts of Cannock Chase Forest will need to be closed by Forestry England as preparations are made to host the event. Notices will be displayed at the site about any necessary closures.

There will be parking restrictions which are designed to protect residential streets, ensure that residents living in the area can access their homes safely and reduce spectator parking in restricted areas.

Brindley Heath Road, Kingsley Wood Road, Marquis Drive, Penkridge Bank Road, Rifle Range Corner, Shooting Butts Lane and Stafford Brook Road will all be "No Stopping" roads on the day.

Birches Valley, Church Close, Field Place, Horns Croft, Jones Lane, Millside, Oakley Copse, Post Office Lane, Quarry Close, Slitting Mill Road and St Johns Close will be "Permit Access only" roads on the day.

Residents who live or work in a controlled parking or permit access only road will need a permit to park or access their road.

These will be issued by Staffordshire County Council, residents and businesses will automatically receive two permits.

Spectators are encouraged to use public transport on the day of the event, to help to reduce traffic around the venue, with limited pre-booked parking available off Shooting Butts Road for anyone only able to travel by car.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, Portfolio Leader for Housing, Heritage, and Leisure said “This is going to be the biggest event that Cannock Chase Forest has ever seen.

"I would urge anyone that is planning to watch the event or who lives in the vicinity to keep up to date with the restrictions via the link below.

"Security is going to be strict and there will be no exceptions.”