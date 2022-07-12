Festival brings sport and learning to local students

Chris Derbyshire (Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles), Ella (The Hart School), Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, Perry the Bull, Frazer (The Hart School) and Antony and Ruby from Year 2 at St Joseph’s Primary School in Hednesford enjoy the festival

More than 350 local primary school children took part in the Woodland Wonder Festival on Friday at Cannock Chase Forest as part of the Chase Community Games initiative.

Children had the opportunity to experience a range of cultural and sporting activities to celebrate the 2022 Commonwealth Games, including various activities including arts and crafts, circus skills, sporty stamps, dancing, storytelling and much more.

Throughout the day children visited three wellness zones linking in with the Cannock Chase Can programme.

These include Feel Well, Naturally Well and Move Well. Children had the opportunity to explore Cannock Chase and meet some special guests along the way including magical fairies and butterflies.

As this event was an official 'Bring the Power' Schools Festival, Perry the official Commonwealth Games Mascot also made an appearance along with Sarah-Jane Perry, who will be competing in the Squash event at the Games.

Children also had a go at cycling on the Pedal and Play Trail and experienced first-hand the new cycling routes that have been developed as part of the Commonwealth Games legacy.

The aim of the day was to promote how much fun Cannock Chase can be and to show children how it can improve their quality life, which in turn will contribute towards a healthier lifestyle.

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, Portfolio Leader for Housing, Heritage and Leisure, said: “It was great to see so many young children taking part in the Woodland Wonder Festival.

"It really helped to raise the profile of the Commonwealth Games. We hope the children have been inspired by what they have seen and will go and visit the Pedal and Play Trail with their families.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in making this event happen especially the providers and organisations that provided activities throughout the day.

“Finally, we hope this experience of the great outdoors will encourage the children and their families to visit Cannock Chase again – but next time as fully fledged ‘Chase Explorers’”