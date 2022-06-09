Musical stars to descend on Staffordshire for four days

Event manager Rob Lamb and recreation operation manager Lizzie Hartshorne

Forest Live will be held at Birches Valley at Cannock Chase from Thursday until Sunday with income from ticket sales going to look after forests across the UK.

And tickets have sold out for Rag'n'Bone Man, Keane and Noel Gallagher's performances with tickets available for tonight to see Texas and Sam Ryder.

Rob Lamb, event manager for Forestry England, said: "It’s pretty busy on site as you can imagine but all the team are looking forward to welcoming music fans back to this beautiful location after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

"It’s an opportunity to celebrate the very best of music with some fantastic artists performing in the days ahead. Tickets have sold out for Rag‘n’Bone Man, Keane and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performances but there are still tickets available for Thursday evening’s performance by Texas with special guest Sam Ryder and tickets can be purchased at the venue on the night (card only)."

Texas, known for their hits I Don't Want A Lover, Say What You Want and others, will perform on Thursday and will feature special guest Sam Ryder fresh off his performance during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Texas was formed in Glasgow by singer Sharleen Spiteri and bassist Johnny McElhone and shot to fame with their debut single I Don't Want A Lover – followed by hits including Say What You Want, Halo, Black Eyed Boy, Summer Son and others.

Their albums Southside, White On Blonde and The Hush, became popular – securing their place among multi-million-selling artists – and it continued with the release of their top three album Hi last year.

Sharleen Spiteri, from the group, said: "We last played a Forest Live show in 2011 so for us it’s a welcome return to be performing our hits in such a beautiful setting. We hope to see you there.”

Rag'n'Bone Man, known for his soulful voice, secured the 2017 BRIT's British Breakthrough Act and cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-time platinum number one album Human and a further BRIT Award for the British Single of the same name.

The artist will be joined by special guests Will And The People and support Charlotte Jane will also perform on the night.

Keane, who last appeared as part of Forest Live in 2010, is best known for hits Somewhere Only We Know and Everybody's Changing and others. They will be joined by special guests Flyte and support Michael Conryan on Saturday.

Meanwhile Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will perform on Sunday. The band was launched in 2011 with their eponymous debut album going double platinum in the UK. Special guests Confidence Man will also perform on the night.