The former funeral directors' in Market Street, Rugeley. Photo: Google

Four flats will be created in the building in Market Street, Rugeley, to help meet demand for rental properties in the area. Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee heard on Wednesday that the former funeral directors’ premises had been vacant for several years.

The ground floor was previously used as a reception area and chapel of rest, while the first floor contained a one-bedroom flat. A single storey building at the rear was used as a garage for funeral cars and storage.

Councillors voted to approve the plans for the four two-bedroom flats, which also includes a first-floor extension to the rear. But they also raised concerns about just one parking space being earmarked for the site after being told it would be available to the four households on a first come first served basis.

Councillor Andrea Muckley said: “I’m in favour of this application. It’s a beautiful building and it would be nice to see it renovated.

“With regard to parking I’m torn because I know people do rely on parking spaces. But we have got to get away from assuming everyone needs to use a car. In Rugeley town centre they have got bus and train routes.”

Councillor Paul Fisher said: “The first come, first served parking bothers me a bit because there may be animosity. I would allocate the space to a flat.”

The committee was told that potential residents hoping to move into the new flats did not have vehicles however.

John Reynolds, an agent who spoke in support of the planning application, said: “The original proposal involved four parking spaces; three at the rear and one at the front with a limited amount of amenity space at the rear. Following further discussions with planning officers it was decided to reduce parking to one space and have the rear of the site as amenity space and officers now support the application.

“Traffic generation will be significantly lower than the previous use. It is in the town centre, within easy walking distance of services and with good access to public transport.