Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New family activity trail based on popular children’s book launches at Cannock Chase

By Lisa O'BrienCannock ChasePublished:

A new activity trail is launching today at Chase Chase based on a popular children’s picture book from the creators of The Gruffalo.

The new Superworm trail at Cannock Chase. Photo: Forestry England
The new Superworm trail at Cannock Chase. Photo: Forestry England

The new Superworm trail follows the premiere of the animated special from Magic Light Pictures, which aired on BBC One on Christmas Day.

In the latest partnership between Forestry England and Magic Light Pictures, the Superworm trail showcases the unsung heroes of the forest.

Based on the children’s picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, the trail highlights the small but mighty creatures in the Superworm story, such as toad, beetle and Wizard Lizard, and shows their amazing abilities as they make their home in the forest.

The self-led trail at Cannock Chase Forest will have fun activities to complete and will encourage children to become superheroes of the forest themselves.

Families will discover brightly illustrated panels, packed with activities designed to get children thinking about these unsung heroes.

Questions along the trail will inspire children to think about the everyday heroic feats of the minibeasts of the woods and forests around them.

The new Superworm trail at Cannock Chase. Photo: Forestry England

The trail should keep young ones entertained for around an hour, leaving plenty of time to find more fun and explore the forest.

Special Superworm trail packs are available to buy on site from the grounds cafe, Go Ape or the visitor welcome point for £3.50 with additional activities, including stickers, a superhero mask, creature fact cards, at-home activity sheet, pencil and crayon.

Gary Kelsey, spokesman for Forestry England, said: “This is such a fun trail that offers children the chance to become a hero of the forest, just like the much loved and heroic creatures within the Superworm story.

"You’ll get to learn about our minibeasts and the important jobs they do for the nation’s forests. It’s the perfect winter’s day out.”

Alex Sanson, brand manager at Magic Light, said: “Forestry England sites are the perfect home for Superworm and all his friends.

"These trails offer a great opportunity to young explorers to learn about all the heroic feats that worms and other minibeasts achieve.”

The Superworm trail can be found at 26 of the nation’s forests and launch dates differ.

For more details visit forestryengland.uk/superworm

Cannock Chase
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News