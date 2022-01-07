New family activity trail based on popular children’s book launches at Cannock Chase

The new Superworm trail at Cannock Chase. Photo: Forestry England

The new Superworm trail follows the premiere of the animated special from Magic Light Pictures, which aired on BBC One on Christmas Day.

In the latest partnership between Forestry England and Magic Light Pictures, the Superworm trail showcases the unsung heroes of the forest.

Based on the children’s picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, the trail highlights the small but mighty creatures in the Superworm story, such as toad, beetle and Wizard Lizard, and shows their amazing abilities as they make their home in the forest.

The self-led trail at Cannock Chase Forest will have fun activities to complete and will encourage children to become superheroes of the forest themselves.

Families will discover brightly illustrated panels, packed with activities designed to get children thinking about these unsung heroes.

Questions along the trail will inspire children to think about the everyday heroic feats of the minibeasts of the woods and forests around them.

The trail should keep young ones entertained for around an hour, leaving plenty of time to find more fun and explore the forest.

Special Superworm trail packs are available to buy on site from the grounds cafe, Go Ape or the visitor welcome point for £3.50 with additional activities, including stickers, a superhero mask, creature fact cards, at-home activity sheet, pencil and crayon.

Gary Kelsey, spokesman for Forestry England, said: “This is such a fun trail that offers children the chance to become a hero of the forest, just like the much loved and heroic creatures within the Superworm story.

"You’ll get to learn about our minibeasts and the important jobs they do for the nation’s forests. It’s the perfect winter’s day out.”

Alex Sanson, brand manager at Magic Light, said: “Forestry England sites are the perfect home for Superworm and all his friends.

"These trails offer a great opportunity to young explorers to learn about all the heroic feats that worms and other minibeasts achieve.”

The Superworm trail can be found at 26 of the nation’s forests and launch dates differ.