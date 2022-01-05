Notification Settings

'Polar opposite' views put forward as residents have say on Cannock Chase developments

By Kerry AshdownCannock ChasePublished: Last Updated:

Residents have had their say on plans for the future development of the Cannock Chase borough – and their concerns include the number of new homes proposed and potential loss of green belt land.

The latest Local Plan for Cannock Chase covers the years leading up to 2038 and it is due to be submitted in the summer.

More than 90 people have had their say on the plans, with a large diversity of opinions including some which are "polar opposites".

At least 5,516 new homes are proposed to be built in the district between 2018 and 2038 – and a further 500 are required to meet a wider shortfall in the West Midlands area.

Up to 50 hectares (123.5 acres) of employment space is also planned.

A consultation on the preferred options for the plan was carried out earlier this year and the feedback was considered at a cabinet meeting in December.

A cabinet report said: “Representations were received from residents, developers and landowners, planning agents/consultants, community or other organisations, public agencies and statutory consultees, local authorities, charities and councillors. In total 99 representations were received.”

The level of proposed development was met with mixed views, with some respondents deeming it “excessive”, while others supported the district helping to tackle unmet housing need from neighbouring areas.

Lack of sites for gypsy and traveller communities and travelling showpeople was also a concern, as was the impact of extra development on existing infrastructure and services such as roads, schools and health services.

Norton Canes was identified as an area needing more infrastructure in the consultation. The village was said to have had “more than its fair share of major housing, taking into account the size of the village and the necessary infrastructure has not been provided- off site sport and recreation facilities, additional primary school, improved bus services “

There were calls to designate Grove Colliery as a conservation area, safeguard Hednesford Hills Raceway and Hednesford Town Football Club and to include land at Rawnsley Road, Hazelslade, in the Green Space Network.

And the level of development around Fiveways was deemed “disproportionate”, with overdevelopment leading to a loss of identity for Heath Hayes and Hawks Green.

Deputy leader Councillor Bryan Jones said: “Consultation with our communities is so important. We have a myriad of views – some of which are absolute polar opposites.”

