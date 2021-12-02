Call for rethink over anonymous planning complaints policy in Cannock Chase

Cannock Chase District Council. Photo: Kerry Ashdown

Concerns have been raised that residents may feel unable to report planning breaches if they have to give their name to council officers – and they may be afraid of reprisals from neighbours if it is found out they raised an issue with the authority.

Cannock Chase Council made temporary changes to its planning enforcement measures in April because of the high workload being dealt with.

A report to the council’s planning committee said: “This temporary period expired on 30th September. However, due to on-going pressures on the service the Head of Economic Prosperity, in consultation with the cabinet member, has approved an extension for the previously approved changes for the next 12 months.

“Anonymous complaints do not have to be registered unless they relate to a gypsy/ traveller incursion, works within a conservation area or works to a listed building/structure.

“We are also able to ask for, when logging a case, name, postal address, email address and phone number of the person reporting the alleged breach(es); full address for the location of the alleged breach(es) of planning control; description of the alleged breach(es) of planning control; how long has the issue been in existence (and) photographic evidence to support the complaint if it can be provided.”

Planning committee members, who were informed of the changes at their latest meeting, said there may be reasons why a complainant is unwilling to give their name however.

The council’s interim planning services manager has agreed to give further consideration to the measures in place in light of the comments made at the meeting.

Councillor Samantha Thompson said: “We’re taking away their right to complain because they’re too scared to give their name.”

Councillor Doug Smith said: “I’m used to anonymous complaints. Some of them will be spurious, they want to cause trouble. We need to look at the nature of the complaints and prioritise them.

“I’m aware of an elderly resident who, in the not too distant past, has been visited by people and she would say the conversation was less than pleasant. They were frightened and would not even contemplate complaining if they weren’t complaining anonymously.”

Councillor Lisa Wilson said: “People can phone Crimestoppers anonymously – it is the same thing. I think people should have the right for someone to listen to them.