Former Eastenders actor to star in Aladdin in Cannock pantomime

Michael Ruben as Aladdin, Sophie Binks as Princess Yasmin and Keith De Winter as Widow Twanky

Homer, who played journalist Tony Hills in the soap, is no stranger to the Prince of Wales Centre's pantomime, and will take on the role of Abanazar, nemesis to the title character Aladdin, played by Michael Ruben

Panto favourite Keith De Winter – who lists Star Wars films The Force Awakens and the Last Jedi among his credits – returns as the hapless Widow Twankey.

The timeless tale, brought to the stage by PMA Productions, sees Aladdin, his brother Wishee Washee and their mother Widow Twankey try to make their fortune, with the evil Abanazar trying to thwart them – and he tricks Aladdin into entering an enchanted cave. But, helped by the Genie of the Lamp, he escapes to fulfil his quest to marry the beautiful Princess Yasmin, played by Sophie Binks.

Theatre manager Richard Kay said: "Book your magic carpet ride to old Peking, along with Aladdin and his beautiful princess, and join us for plenty of festive magic."