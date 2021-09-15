Funding approved for art installation at park in Cannock Chase

A Google Street View Image Of An Entrance To The Cema In Norton Canes

Tree planting is also set to take place at the Cema in Norton Canes after the Forest of Mercia Community Interest Company offered up £12,000. This funding is part of a central Government scheme to tackle climate change by planting native trees and shrubs across the country.

Cannock Chase Council previously gave the green light for £120,000 from developer contributions, known as Section 106 funding, to be spent on improvements to the play area and open space at the Cema.

And on Thursday cabinet members agreed for a further £27,000 to be spent on the landscaping and art installation proposals. Funds left over from the art project will go towards site furniture costs such as benches and bins, a cabinet report said.

The artwork is set to depict local historical landscapes of significance and will be designed in consultation with the Norton Canes Parish Council, leisure service provider Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles (IHL), Planet Arts and residents of all ages.

The £15,088 for the artwork, benches and bins has come from a Section 106 contribution made when the Sainsbury’s store at the Orbital Retail Centre was extended.

Council leader Olivia Lyons said: “I think the improvements to Cema are desperately required. Sadly it has been neglected for a long time and it is in need of an upgrade.

“Norton Canes has seen a significant amount of investment. Ensuring this improvement takes place and funds are spent to enable this enhancement is really important.

“The fact it focuses on mining heritage and preserves cultural heritage is fantastic. I’m also delighted that the Forest of Mercia are involved and we welcome their contribution.”

Speaking after the meeting Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald, portfolio leader for housing, heritage and leisure, said: “I am delighted that the funding has been allocated for the art installation at the Cema. This project links perfectly with our corporate priority to maintain and improve our green spaces and supporting health and wellbeing.

“I am pleased that we’re consulting with residents as to what the piece of art will be. This will give residents additional pride in the area.