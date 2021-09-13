Husband hosts fifth annual charity hike in memory of late wife

From left to right: Robert Pitcher, Amanda Milling MP, Richard's grandson - Adam Medlycot, Richard's niece - Rosie Clifford, Richard's great-nephew - Saul Formstone, and Richard's neice - Sue Formstone.

Robert Pitcher, 80, hiked five-and-a-half miles across Cannock Chase as a tribute to Eileen Pitcher who died aged 83.

It saw around 85 people turn out for the September 4 event in aid of Monthly Alzheimer's Support Evenings (MASE).

Mr Pitcher said: "It's been hard work getting it going this year with the virus going around, but 85 is quite good-going."

The 80-year-old decided to do the first hike after planting a tree for his wife on Cannock Chase, and after the first walk went well, it became an annual event.

"We want to do it next year, hopefully even bigger," Mr Pitcher said, as he hopes next year's Walking for Eileen event will be part of a community day.

Robert Pitcher and supporters at his charity walk in memory of his late wife

The couple met when they were both on holiday in Benidorm in 1971. Robert lived in Brixton, London, and Eileen lived in Cannock.

He said to her: "Either I come up to you, or you come down to me", so Robert moved to Cannock to be with her. And he's been there ever since.

Eileen was later diagnosed with Alzheimer's and died four-and-a-half years ago.

It led to him raising money for MASE where he took his wife for a year and a half before her death. The evenings are held monthly at four venues in the Cannock and Stafford area, which are run entirely by volunteers.

During the pandemic the group delivered more than 5,000 meals to carers and people receiving care.

Mr Pitcher added: "I've seen the heartache that Alzheimer's brings, but I've also seen the relief that an evening at MASE brings. For a few vital hours each month they are provided with friendship, advice and much needed support."

And the 80-year-old not only shows his gratitude through fundraising, but has volunteered with them for the past four years.