Artist shows off skills at Cannock Chase museum

Artist in residence Kanj Nicholas at the Museum of Cannock Chase

An exhibition including more than 40 items of her work involving mixed media is currently on show at the museum.

The exhibition runs until August 1 and Kanj took time out call at the museum.

During the day she talked to visitors about her work and give demonstrations of her techniques.

Kanj is known for drawing inspiration from the natural world and the past.

Her work captures the landscape of the Hednesford Hill and the ancient forest of Brocton Coppice at Cannock Chase.

Some of the oak trees that she features are known to be more than 500-years-old.

Kanj said: "My solo exhibition was to have been shown last year but because of the Covid-19 pandemic was delayed.

"Life still feels uncertain and fragile.

"What this year has taught me is to hold onto hope and keep dreaming my dreams.

"That to me is what this exhibition, entitled Keep Dreaming, is all about.

"I must never lose sight of my purpose and continue to keep dreaming."