Venison business proves a great i-deer

Just Venison has been founded by Martin Butler and a business partner to try to increase the supply of venison across the Midlands.

They have teamed up with Albrighton butcher Dave Price who has helped create 100 per cent venison sausages and burgers.

The business was set up earlier this year but has started to take off in the past two months.

Mr Butler said: "We are both shooters and split the workload between us.

"We both work closely with landowners and we've both got two full-time jobs working in construction.

"This was a hobby, we used to sell through game dealers but now we've cut out the middle man.

"We're also passionate about the animal side as well –the animals won't be under duress.

"We're trained hunters and so it's a very ethical cull."

The firm's venison is supplied at businesses in Staffordshire including Spice Bazaar, The Shoal Hill Tavern, Staffordshire Grill, Essington Fruit Farm and XXX

A statement said: "We can now supply everything from sausages to a full beast to meet our customers’ specific requirements.

"Venison is now extremely popular and the savvy public are enjoying its nutritional benefits of being a very low in fat and high in protein wild meat.

"We have found that many local businesses are keen on the concept of our products and have fully supported our venture.

"Just Venison Ltd prides itself in the supply of premium products and our first class customer service and we are sure that our customer base will continue to grow as local people become aware of our company and products and where they can purchase them from."